Quantcast

Trump predicts a 'tremendous' year ahead - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Trump predicts a 'tremendous' year ahead

Posted: Updated:
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -

The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):
  
9:45 p.m.
  
President Donald Trump is predicting a "tremendous year" as he bids farewell to 2017 and looks ahead to 2018.
  
Trump told reporters outside the New Year's Eve party Sunday night at his private South Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, that "it will be a fantastic 2018."
  
The president says he thinks the stock market will continue to rise and that companies are going to continue to come into the U.S., even predicting a "record clip."
  
Among the accomplishments Trump cited for the year that's ending are the tax overhaul, opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling, and repealing the individual mandate from the national health care law.
  
Asked for his reaction to North Korean leader Kim Jon Un's remarks about having a nuclear button on his desk, Trump responded by saying, "We'll see."
  
___
  
2:45 p.m.
  
President Donald Trump is offering a New Year's Eve message, saying, "What a year it's been, and we're just getting started."
  
Trump also tweeted Sunday: "Together, we are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Happy New Year!!"
  
The tweet included a celebratory video recap of the president's first year in office, showing gauzy footage of him meeting with world leaders, visiting disaster victims and giving speeches, all accompanied by inspirational music and clips of Trump speaking.
  
The Republican president is spending New Year's Eve in Palm Beach, Florida, where his Mar-a-Lago resort is located.
  
The White House says he has been briefed on New Year's Eve security precautions around the country and will continue to monitor those efforts.
  
___
  
8:40 a.m.
  
The White House says President Donald Trump will have lunch with Florida Gov. Rick Scott.
  
White House spokeswoman Helen Ferre said Sunday that Trump invited the Republican governor "to discuss ongoing hurricane recovery efforts, the need to improve the nation's aging infrastructure and other matters important to Floridians."
  
Trump is spending the holidays at his private club in Palm Beach.
  
He's been playing golf at one of his nearby golf courses, and on Friday invited about 60 members of the Coast Guard to join him.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATED

    Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy killed, 6 others wounded in Highlands Ranch

    Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy killed, 6 others wounded in Highlands Ranch

    Sunday, December 31 2017 8:13 PM EST2018-01-01 01:13:33 GMT
    Law enforcement and firefighters salute the body of a Douglas County Deputy killed in the line of duty on December 31, 2017.Law enforcement and firefighters salute the body of a Douglas County Deputy killed in the line of duty on December 31, 2017.

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one deputy shot Sunday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ranch. 

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one deputy shot Sunday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ranch. 

  • Alcohol being considered factor in fatal single car crash

    Alcohol being considered factor in fatal single car crash

    Sunday, December 31 2017 10:31 PM EST2018-01-01 03:31:17 GMT

    Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal single car crash on Eurich Rd in El Paso County. The accident happened Sunday just south of El Paso County. According to CSP, a Subaru Outback was traveling northbound on Eurich Rd, when the Subaru began to rotate clockwise and went off the right side of the road. 

    Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal single car crash on Eurich Rd in El Paso County. The accident happened Sunday just south of El Paso County. According to CSP, a Subaru Outback was traveling northbound on Eurich Rd, when the Subaru began to rotate clockwise and went off the right side of the road. 

  • 2018's safest cars

    2018's safest cars

    Sunday, December 31 2017 11:39 PM EST2018-01-01 04:39:15 GMT

    The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says it's pleased with how well manufacturers are making the grade for the upcoming year.  The institute conducts crash tests and evaluates automobile safety standards. This year, 62 vehicle models earned the institute's top safety pick award. 

    The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says it's pleased with how well manufacturers are making the grade for the upcoming year.  The institute conducts crash tests and evaluates automobile safety standards. This year, 62 vehicle models earned the institute's top safety pick award. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?