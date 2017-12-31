Alcohol being considered factor in fatal single car crash

Quantcast

EL PASO COUNTY -

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal single car crash on Eurich Rd south of El Paso County.

The accident happened Sunday a half a mile south of El Paso County. According to CSP, a Subaru Outback was traveling northbound on Eurich Rd, when the Subaru began to rotate clockwise and went off the right side of the road.

CSP says the Subaru then continued northbound off the road and collided with a barbed wire fence. The driver steered to the left causing the car to rotate counter-clockwise, then continued northbound where it rolled over one time before coming to a stop.

The driver was ejected from the car, and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to CSP. The driver was identified as a 54-year old man from Calhan. 

The El Paso County Coroner said the driver died form fatal injuries sustained during the crash. Investigators say alcohol is being considered a contributing factor to the crash.

The identity of the driver is not being released until next of kin is notified. 

