Flags lowered statewide to honor fallen Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy

Governor Hickenlooper has ordered for all flags to be lowered in honor of Douglas County Sheriff Deputy Zackari Parrish who was killed in the line of duty Sunday.

All flags will be flowered at half staff statewide on all public buildings until sunset on January 2. This is to honor 29-year old Zackari Parrish as he sustained injuries while responding to a disturbance in the Highlands Ranch area.

According to Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, officers were let into the apartment where the disturbance was reported, he says an "ambush" attack was reported by the suspect on officers. Deputy Parrish died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Parrish has been with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for seven months, before he worked for the Castle Rock Police Department.

Four other officers were injured during the incident, including 28-year old Deputy Mike Doyle, 30-year old Deputy Taylor Davis, 32-year old Deputy Jeffrey Pelle and 41-year old Castle Rock Police Officer Tom O'Donnell.

According to the Deputy County Sheriff's Office two civilians were also shot by the suspect.

Donations can be made online to the Fallen Officer Fund, or mailed to the Fallen Officer Fund, Attn: Sergeant Ron Hanavan at 400 Justice Way in Castle Rock, 80109.