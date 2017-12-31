First Alert 5 Forecast: A Warming Trend to Ring in 2018

Cold, but not as cloudy as anticipated for the last day of 2018. Highs were in the teens and 20s in Southeast Colorado with 40s and 50s in the San Luis Valley. However, the wind chill made it feel like it was in the single digits and teens from I-25 Eastward out into the Plains.

Tonight, Partly Cloudy to Mostly Clear skies will prevail, but the bigger story will once again be the cold air. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and in some locations, negative single digits. Although there will be light winds, the wind chill will still be in the negative single digits to negative teens. A Wind Chill Advisory has been posted until 11 AM Monday for all Colorado counties along the Kansas border.

A warming trend begins for the start of 2018. Highs will rebound to near freezing along I-25 with 20s out on the Plains and 30s and 40s for the mountains. Plenty of sunshine to go around as winds shift to the South and East to begin ushering in some warmer air.

Looking ahead to the first week of 2018...Temperatures will climb back into the 40s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with 50s for Friday Saturday and Sunday, before another cold snap hits towards the end of next weekend.