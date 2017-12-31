Quantcast

First Alert 5 Forecast: A Warming Trend to Ring in 2018 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

First Alert 5 Forecast: A Warming Trend to Ring in 2018

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tim Bush
Connect

Cold, but not as cloudy as anticipated for the last day of 2018.  Highs were in the teens and 20s in Southeast Colorado with 40s and 50s in the San Luis Valley.  However, the wind chill made it feel like it was in the single digits and teens from I-25 Eastward out into the Plains.

Tonight, Partly Cloudy to Mostly Clear skies will prevail, but the bigger story will once again be the cold air.  Overnight lows will be in the single digits and in some locations, negative single digits.  Although there will be light winds, the wind chill will still be in the negative single digits to negative teens.  A Wind Chill Advisory has been posted until 11 AM Monday for all Colorado counties along the Kansas border.

A warming trend begins for the start of 2018.  Highs will rebound to near freezing along I-25 with 20s out on the Plains and 30s and 40s for the mountains.  Plenty of sunshine to go around as winds shift to the South and East to begin ushering in some warmer air.

Looking ahead to the first week of 2018...Temperatures will climb back into the 40s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with 50s for Friday Saturday and Sunday, before another cold snap hits towards the end of next weekend.

Additional Weather Links
Drive the Doppler 7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras Traffic
Closings and Delays Storm Safe
Take 5 to Prepare Pollen Count
Colorado Temperatures National Temperatures
Wind Chills Wind Speeds
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATED

    Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy killed, 6 others wounded in Highlands Ranch

    Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy killed, 6 others wounded in Highlands Ranch

    Sunday, December 31 2017 8:13 PM EST2018-01-01 01:13:33 GMT
    Law enforcement and firefighters salute the body of a Douglas County Deputy killed in the line of duty on December 31, 2017.Law enforcement and firefighters salute the body of a Douglas County Deputy killed in the line of duty on December 31, 2017.

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one deputy shot Sunday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ranch. 

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one deputy shot Sunday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ranch. 

  • Alcohol being considered factor in fatal single car crash

    Alcohol being considered factor in fatal single car crash

    Sunday, December 31 2017 10:31 PM EST2018-01-01 03:31:17 GMT

    Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal single car crash on Eurich Rd in El Paso County. The accident happened Sunday just south of El Paso County. According to CSP, a Subaru Outback was traveling northbound on Eurich Rd, when the Subaru began to rotate clockwise and went off the right side of the road. 

    Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal single car crash on Eurich Rd in El Paso County. The accident happened Sunday just south of El Paso County. According to CSP, a Subaru Outback was traveling northbound on Eurich Rd, when the Subaru began to rotate clockwise and went off the right side of the road. 

  • 2018's safest cars

    2018's safest cars

    Sunday, December 31 2017 11:39 PM EST2018-01-01 04:39:15 GMT

    The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says it's pleased with how well manufacturers are making the grade for the upcoming year.  The institute conducts crash tests and evaluates automobile safety standards. This year, 62 vehicle models earned the institute's top safety pick award. 

    The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says it's pleased with how well manufacturers are making the grade for the upcoming year.  The institute conducts crash tests and evaluates automobile safety standards. This year, 62 vehicle models earned the institute's top safety pick award. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?