CSPD locates missing at risk 75-year old man

Colorado Springs Police found an at risk 75-year old Hispanic man who was reported last seen on foot Sunday.

Police say he was found around 4:35 p.m., he was found not far from his home and returned home safely to his family.

CSPD says the man went missing in the 4200 block of Poplar Brook Drive in Colorado Springs. Police said the man was diagnosed with dementia and functions at a 10-year old level speaking mostly Spanish.

He was last seen wearing a black vest, blue shirt, grey sweatpants and slippers. Police described him as 5'6", thin build with grey hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.