Chiefs beat Broncos in final game of the season

It's was blistering cold at Sports Authority Field with the last game of the Broncos NFL season. The Broncos closed out their 5-10 season against the 9-6 Kansas City Chiefs.
For the final time this year.#BeatTheChiefs pic.twitter.com/AbWqDoacSx— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 31, 2017
Paxton Lynch was the starting quarterback for the Broncos Sunday. The Broncos have struggled this season as their record shows, with an eight game losing streak which was broken in week 14 against the Jets.
There were a total of seven Broncos players listed as inactive Sunday including, Emmanuel Sanderes, Cody Latimer, Jamaal Charles, Michael Hunter, J.J Dielman, Donald Stephenson and Zach Kerr.
Broncos record ends 5-11, with the Chiefs record ending 10-6 for the 2017 NFL season.
Quick game recap:
Chiefs Kareem Hunt has a 35-yard drive for a touchdown with 14:03 left in the first quarter. Chiefs up 7-0 over Broncos, not a good start to the game.
Chiefs gash Broncos defense on that opening drive.... Hunt touchdown. #BroncosCountry— Grant Meech (@KOAAGrant) December 31, 2017
McManus gets the Broncos on the board with a fieldgoal, 7-3 Chiefs with 7:34 left in the first quarter.
+3 ??@thekidmcmanus gets us on the board with a 36-yard field goal. pic.twitter.com/WqvdLA6nOq— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 31, 2017
Rookie DeAngelo Henderson scores his first touchdown for the Broncos, Broncos lead in the second quarter.
AMAZING what happens when you play a guy like DeAngelo Henderson that you drafted: Touchdown. Inactive basically all season. Broncos lead.— Grant Meech (@KOAAGrant) December 31, 2017
Chiefs Sherman scores, Chiefs reclaim lead, 14-10 in second quarter.
Chiefs score a field goal in the third, 17-10, Chiefs maintain lead.
17-10 Chiefs. For what its worth, that was a solid goal line stand from Broncos D.— Grant Meech (@KOAAGrant) December 31, 2017
Anderson reaches 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career. Chiefs still lead in the fourth, 24-10 with 11:10 left in the game.
Congrats, @cjandersonb22! ?? ???? pic.twitter.com/jkl6rH4bFy— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 31, 2017
We've got ourselves a game! Thomas scores a touchdown, Broncos clinch tie (24-24) with just a few minutes left in the game.
?? @DemaryiusT!! ??#KCvsDEN pic.twitter.com/b85DObsC7j— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 1, 2018
Chiefs pull off a win in the final moments of the game, Butker kicks 30-yard field goal. Chiefs win over Broncos 27-24.
