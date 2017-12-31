Quantcast

Chiefs beat Broncos in final game of the season

DENVER -

It's was blistering cold at Sports Authority Field with the last game of the Broncos NFL season. The Broncos closed out their 5-10 season against the 9-6 Kansas City Chiefs.

Paxton Lynch was the starting quarterback for the Broncos Sunday. The Broncos have struggled this season as their record shows, with an eight game losing streak which was broken in week 14 against the Jets.

There were a total of seven Broncos players listed as inactive Sunday including, Emmanuel Sanderes, Cody Latimer, Jamaal Charles, Michael Hunter, J.J Dielman, Donald Stephenson and Zach Kerr.

Broncos record ends 5-11, with the Chiefs record ending 10-6 for the 2017 NFL season.

Quick game recap:

Chiefs Kareem Hunt has a 35-yard drive for a touchdown with 14:03 left in the first quarter. Chiefs up 7-0 over Broncos, not a good start to the game. 

McManus gets the Broncos on the board with a fieldgoal, 7-3 Chiefs with 7:34 left in the first quarter. 

Rookie DeAngelo Henderson scores his first touchdown for the Broncos, Broncos lead in the second quarter.

Chiefs Sherman scores, Chiefs reclaim lead, 14-10 in second quarter.

Chiefs score a field goal in the third, 17-10, Chiefs maintain lead. 

Anderson reaches 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career. Chiefs still lead in the fourth, 24-10 with 11:10 left in the game.

We've got ourselves a game! Thomas scores a touchdown, Broncos clinch tie (24-24) with just a few minutes left in the game. 

Chiefs pull off a win in the final moments of the game, Butker kicks 30-yard field goal. Chiefs win over Broncos 27-24.

    Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy killed, 6 others wounded in Highlands Ranch

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one deputy shot Sunday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ranch.

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one deputy shot Sunday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ranch. 

  Alcohol being considered factor in fatal single car crash

    Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal single car crash on Eurich Rd in El Paso County. The accident happened Sunday just south of El Paso County. According to CSP, a Subaru Outback was traveling northbound on Eurich Rd, when the Subaru began to rotate clockwise and went off the right side of the road. 

  2018's safest cars

    The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says it's pleased with how well manufacturers are making the grade for the upcoming year.  The institute conducts crash tests and evaluates automobile safety standards. This year, 62 vehicle models earned the institute's top safety pick award. 

