Quantcast

Fireworks safety: Leave it to the professionals - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Fireworks safety: Leave it to the professionals

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Local fire departments are reminding you to leave the fireworks to the professionals because not only is it illegal in the city of Colorado Springs,  it can also be extremely dangerous.

If you're caught using fireworks in the city you could face a fine or jail time. Plus if a fire is started, it's considered arson. 

If you bought illegal fireworks and need to get rid of them, the Fire Department is here to help. You can drop off fireworks at any one of the 22 fire stations around town with no questions asked. 

On average each year, fireworks start around 18,500 fires! These fires cause a yearly average of three deaths, 40 injuries, and $43 million in property damage. So don't risk it! Instead, leave it to the pros and enjoy a show in town. 

"They are professionals. They know what they're doing, it's taken into consideration all the safety factors and also there's fire patrol on scene at every display," said Captain Steve Wilch with the Colorado Springs Fire Department. 

Remember anything requiring a fuse or a flame is illegal in Colorado Springs, that includes sparklers! However, there's several excellent firework displays you can enjoy from a distance, which are legal, with fire crews on hand in case there are any problems.
 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATED

    Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy killed, 6 others wounded in Highlands Ranch

    Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy killed, 6 others wounded in Highlands Ranch

    Sunday, December 31 2017 8:13 PM EST2018-01-01 01:13:33 GMT
    Law enforcement and firefighters salute the body of a Douglas County Deputy killed in the line of duty on December 31, 2017.Law enforcement and firefighters salute the body of a Douglas County Deputy killed in the line of duty on December 31, 2017.

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one deputy shot Sunday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ranch. 

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one deputy shot Sunday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ranch. 

  • Alcohol being considered factor in fatal single car crash

    Alcohol being considered factor in fatal single car crash

    Sunday, December 31 2017 10:31 PM EST2018-01-01 03:31:17 GMT

    Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal single car crash on Eurich Rd in El Paso County. The accident happened Sunday just south of El Paso County. According to CSP, a Subaru Outback was traveling northbound on Eurich Rd, when the Subaru began to rotate clockwise and went off the right side of the road. 

    Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal single car crash on Eurich Rd in El Paso County. The accident happened Sunday just south of El Paso County. According to CSP, a Subaru Outback was traveling northbound on Eurich Rd, when the Subaru began to rotate clockwise and went off the right side of the road. 

  • 2018's safest cars

    2018's safest cars

    Sunday, December 31 2017 11:39 PM EST2018-01-01 04:39:15 GMT

    The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says it's pleased with how well manufacturers are making the grade for the upcoming year.  The institute conducts crash tests and evaluates automobile safety standards. This year, 62 vehicle models earned the institute's top safety pick award. 

    The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says it's pleased with how well manufacturers are making the grade for the upcoming year.  The institute conducts crash tests and evaluates automobile safety standards. This year, 62 vehicle models earned the institute's top safety pick award. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?