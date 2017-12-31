Fireworks safety: Leave it to the professionals

Local fire departments are reminding you to leave the fireworks to the professionals because not only is it illegal in the city of Colorado Springs, it can also be extremely dangerous.

If you're caught using fireworks in the city you could face a fine or jail time. Plus if a fire is started, it's considered arson.

If you bought illegal fireworks and need to get rid of them, the Fire Department is here to help. You can drop off fireworks at any one of the 22 fire stations around town with no questions asked.

On average each year, fireworks start around 18,500 fires! These fires cause a yearly average of three deaths, 40 injuries, and $43 million in property damage. So don't risk it! Instead, leave it to the pros and enjoy a show in town.

"They are professionals. They know what they're doing, it's taken into consideration all the safety factors and also there's fire patrol on scene at every display," said Captain Steve Wilch with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Remember anything requiring a fuse or a flame is illegal in Colorado Springs, that includes sparklers! However, there's several excellent firework displays you can enjoy from a distance, which are legal, with fire crews on hand in case there are any problems.

