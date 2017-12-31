Donate to Douglas County's Fallen Officer Fund

Along with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, many around the nation are mourning the death of 29-year old Deputy Zackari Parish, who was shot Sunday morning while responding to a call in Highlands Ranch.

All together seven people were shot in the incident, not including the suspect, who was also shot, and police believe is now dead. Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said police were responding to reports of a disturbance at an apartment complex in Highlands Ranch. When the suspect had barricaded himself in a bedroom and fired more than 100 rounds in what Spurlock describes as an "ambush" attack on officers.

For anyone that would like to donate to help Parish, or any officer hurt or killed in the line of duty, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has a program to do so.

The Fallen Officer Fund of Douglas County Foundation is a Colorado 501(c)(3), tax exempt charitable organization. The purpose of the Fallen Officer Fund is to provide assistance to Douglas County Sheriff's Office members who are killed or seriously injured in the line of duty. The tax exempt donations benefit members of the Sheriff's Office, or their families if they are killed in the line of duty.

If donors would prefer their donations go to a specific individual, they should indicate such at the time of the donation.

Donations can be mailed to:

Fallen Officers Fund, Attn: Sergeant Ron Hanavan

4000 Justice Way

Castle Rock, CO 80109

Donations can also be made via Paypal at this website: Fallen Officer Fund

Deputy County Sheriffs identified the suspect late Sunday as 37-year old Matthew Riehl, who reportedly had multiple online rants against local law enforcement.

Deputy Parrish died on scene from multiple gunshot wounds, Spurlock says his injuries were so severe he had no chance of survival.

Parish leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Four other officers were injured during the incident, they are Deputy Mike Doyle, 28-year old, Deputy Taylor Davis, 30-year old, Deputy Jeffrey Pelle, 32-year old and Castle Rock Police Department SWAT Officer Tom O'Donnell, 41-year old.