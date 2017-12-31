Donate to Douglas County's Fallen Officer Fund

Along with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, many around the nation are mourning the death of 29-year old Deputy Zackari Parish, who was shot Sunday morning while responding to a call in Highlands Ranch.
All together seven people were shot in the incident, not including the suspect, who was also shot, and police believe is now dead. Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said police were responding to reports of a disturbance at an apartment complex in Highlands Ranch. When the suspect had barricaded himself in a bedroom and fired more than 100 rounds in what Spurlock describes as an "ambush" attack on officers.
For anyone that would like to donate to help Parish, or any officer hurt or killed in the line of duty, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has a program to do so.
The Fallen Officer Fund of Douglas County Foundation is a Colorado 501(c)(3), tax exempt charitable organization. The purpose of the Fallen Officer Fund is to provide assistance to Douglas County Sheriff's Office members who are killed or seriously injured in the line of duty. The tax exempt donations benefit members of the Sheriff's Office, or their families if they are killed in the line of duty.
If donors would prefer their donations go to a specific individual, they should indicate such at the time of the donation.
Donations can be mailed to:
Fallen Officers Fund, Attn: Sergeant Ron Hanavan
4000 Justice Way
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Donations can also be made via Paypal at this website: Fallen Officer Fund
Deputy County Sheriffs identified the suspect late Sunday as 37-year old Matthew Riehl, who reportedly had multiple online rants against local law enforcement.
Deputy Parrish died on scene from multiple gunshot wounds, Spurlock says his injuries were so severe he had no chance of survival.
Parish leaves behind a wife and two young children.
Four other officers were injured during the incident, they are Deputy Mike Doyle, 28-year old, Deputy Taylor Davis, 30-year old, Deputy Jeffrey Pelle, 32-year old and Castle Rock Police Department SWAT Officer Tom O'Donnell, 41-year old.
El Paso County deputies responded to a shooting after a home invasion in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., located near S. Academy Blvd. and I-25 Monday night.
El Paso County deputies responded to a shooting after a home invasion in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., located near S. Academy Blvd. and I-25 Monday night.
Right now, East 4th Street in Pueblo is closed in both directions at North Hudson Avenue following an early morning crash. Pueblo's Fire Sergeant tells News 5, all 3-people involved are in critical condition. The victims are a 23-year old female who was driving the silver Nissan involved in the crash, a 48-year old male who was driving the truck, and his passenger.
Right now, East 4th Street in Pueblo is closed in both directions at North Hudson Avenue following an early morning crash. Pueblo's Fire Sergeant tells News 5, all 3-people involved are in critical condition. The victims are a 23-year old female who was driving the silver Nissan involved in the crash, a 48-year old male who was driving the truck, and his passenger.
We've learned the gunman who killed a 29-year-old Douglas County Sheriff's deputy trained over the summer with a firearm training school in Colorado Springs.
We've learned the gunman who killed a 29-year-old Douglas County Sheriff's deputy trained over the summer with a firearm training school in Colorado Springs.
Fountain Police said they're investigating after a body was found near the Anchors Bar and Grill in Fountain.
Fountain Police said they're investigating after a body was found near the Anchors Bar and Grill in Fountain.