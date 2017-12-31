Quantcast

CSPD arrest man for 'menacing' people with gun - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

CSPD arrest man for 'menacing' people with gun

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, 12/30, multiple Colorado Springs Police Officers were dispatched to 2432 W. Colorado Avenue in response to a suspect 'menacing' people with a gun.

Upon arriving at the location, the suspect was located and taken into custody. Police said a realistic looking BB gun was found on the suspect. Once the suspect was transported to the Gold Hills Division, police said he began to fight with officers in the holding cell area.

During the scuffle, one officer was kicked in the head and suffered minor injuries. According to police, he now faces second degree assault on a peace officer charges, in addition to felony menacing charges.

No information on the identity of the suspect has been released, only that he is a 23-year-old male.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATED

    Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy killed, 6 others wounded in Highlands Ranch

    Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy killed, 6 others wounded in Highlands Ranch

    Sunday, December 31 2017 8:13 PM EST2018-01-01 01:13:33 GMT
    Law enforcement and firefighters salute the body of a Douglas County Deputy killed in the line of duty on December 31, 2017.Law enforcement and firefighters salute the body of a Douglas County Deputy killed in the line of duty on December 31, 2017.

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one deputy shot Sunday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ranch. 

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one deputy shot Sunday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ranch. 

  • Alcohol being considered factor in fatal single car crash

    Alcohol being considered factor in fatal single car crash

    Sunday, December 31 2017 10:31 PM EST2018-01-01 03:31:17 GMT

    Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal single car crash on Eurich Rd in El Paso County. The accident happened Sunday just south of El Paso County. According to CSP, a Subaru Outback was traveling northbound on Eurich Rd, when the Subaru began to rotate clockwise and went off the right side of the road. 

    Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal single car crash on Eurich Rd in El Paso County. The accident happened Sunday just south of El Paso County. According to CSP, a Subaru Outback was traveling northbound on Eurich Rd, when the Subaru began to rotate clockwise and went off the right side of the road. 

  • 2018's safest cars

    2018's safest cars

    Sunday, December 31 2017 11:39 PM EST2018-01-01 04:39:15 GMT

    The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says it's pleased with how well manufacturers are making the grade for the upcoming year.  The institute conducts crash tests and evaluates automobile safety standards. This year, 62 vehicle models earned the institute's top safety pick award. 

    The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says it's pleased with how well manufacturers are making the grade for the upcoming year.  The institute conducts crash tests and evaluates automobile safety standards. This year, 62 vehicle models earned the institute's top safety pick award. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?