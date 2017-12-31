CSPD arrest man for 'menacing' people with gun

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one deputy shot Sunday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ranch.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one deputy shot Sunday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ranch.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal single car crash on Eurich Rd in El Paso County. The accident happened Sunday just south of El Paso County. According to CSP, a Subaru Outback was traveling northbound on Eurich Rd, when the Subaru began to rotate clockwise and went off the right side of the road.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal single car crash on Eurich Rd in El Paso County. The accident happened Sunday just south of El Paso County. According to CSP, a Subaru Outback was traveling northbound on Eurich Rd, when the Subaru began to rotate clockwise and went off the right side of the road.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says it's pleased with how well manufacturers are making the grade for the upcoming year. The institute conducts crash tests and evaluates automobile safety standards. This year, 62 vehicle models earned the institute's top safety pick award.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says it's pleased with how well manufacturers are making the grade for the upcoming year. The institute conducts crash tests and evaluates automobile safety standards. This year, 62 vehicle models earned the institute's top safety pick award.
Looking for a fun way to ring in the new year, but want to stay local? You're in luck, there are a number of different New Year's Eve celebrations happening throughout Colorado Springs. Whether you are looking to lay low, or go big, there is an event for you!
Looking for a fun way to ring in the new year, but want to stay local? You're in luck, there are a number of different New Year's Eve celebrations happening throughout Colorado Springs. Whether you are looking to lay low, or go big, there is an event for you!