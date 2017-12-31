CSPD arrest man for 'menacing' people with gun

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, 12/30, multiple Colorado Springs Police Officers were dispatched to 2432 W. Colorado Avenue in response to a suspect 'menacing' people with a gun.

Upon arriving at the location, the suspect was located and taken into custody. Police said a realistic looking BB gun was found on the suspect. Once the suspect was transported to the Gold Hills Division, police said he began to fight with officers in the holding cell area.

During the scuffle, one officer was kicked in the head and suffered minor injuries. According to police, he now faces second degree assault on a peace officer charges, in addition to felony menacing charges.

No information on the identity of the suspect has been released, only that he is a 23-year-old male.