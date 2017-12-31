Quantcast

New Year's Eve Weather: Bitterly Cold

The cold air will be in control today, which means highs will only be in the 20's. Windchills will be below 20° for most areas all day. It'll be a mainly cloudy day, especially for the plains as low clouds persist. Temperatures will drop into the single digits with some sub-zero windchills by midnight so bundle up as you head out to ring in the New Year. Lows eventually settle into the single digits on either side of zero.

Slight improvements for 2018 with highs in the 20's and 30's for New Year's Day. After the chance for early morning fog and flurries, skies should be clearing. Dry skies for the rest of the week with improving temperatures. Highs will be well into the 40's starting on Tuesday and even 50's should return for most by Friday. Winds will be relatively quiet for most of the week, with some breezier conditions by Friday and Saturday.

