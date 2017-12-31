Quantcast

Two car crash leaves 8 people transported to hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police responded to a two car crash where a total of eight people were transported to a local hospital.

According to responding officers, a car was heading eastbound on Fountain Blvd while another car was traveling westbound, when the car heading eastbound turned in front of the westbound car at the intersection of Murray Blvd, and was hit. 

Police say there were four people in each car, all eight were transported to a local hospital.

There is no word on the extent of injuries.

Murray is closed in both directions, drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

The crash is under investigation. 

