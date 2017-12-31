Late goal from Ockey leads Colorado College past Merrimack

Tanner Ockey scored with 1:05 left in the third period Saturday to break a 1-1 tie and give Colorado College a 2-1 victory over Merrimack at The Broadmoor World Arena.

Ockey, a junior co-captain, one-timed the puck from the left circle past Merrimack goalie Craig Pantano after Pantano made a pad save on Ben Israel’s wrister from the right point. Andrew Farny also collected an assist on Ockey’s second career game-winner.

“Tanner was one of our bright spots last night,” head coach Mike Haviland said about Friday night’s 6-3 loss at Air Force. “He one-timed his shot. It didn’t need to be hard, just on the cage.”

The teams were scoreless for just over 37 minutes until Nick Halloran put the Tigers ahead 1-0 with 2:05 remaining in the second period. Just seconds after Merrimack killed a five-minute major penalty, Mason Bergh found Halloran in the Merrimack zone for a partial breakaway and Halloran went five-hole against Pantano for his 11th goal of the season.

Merrimack (5-10-4) evened the score when Logan Coomes put home a rebound from in front of the net past Tiger goalie Alex Leclerc with 9:45 left in the final period. Leclerc saved the initial shot from Derek Petti but could not collect the rebound.

Leclerc was solid in the net on Saturday after giving up three goals on three shots in a 6-3 loss at Air Force Friday night. In CC’s nine victories this season, Leclerc has allowed just 10 goals, including four in the last six wins.

“Alex played very well tonight,” Haviland said. “He made the saves he needed to. This team beat Denver last night and we needed to play more desperate.”

The Tigers (9-8-3) have collected more wins this year than in any season since the 2012-13 campaign, and improved to 7-2-1 on Saturday and 6-1 in one-goal games this season.

“The last few weeks we weren’t playing the right way,” Ockey said. “We got back to what makes us successful. We are a one-goal team. That is how we win.”

Leclerc finished the game with 21 saves, while Pantano had 25. Colorado College was blanked on six power-play opportunities, but killed off all three of its penalties.

The Tigers take a week off before returning to NCHC play against Minnesota Duluth at home, Jan. 12-13.