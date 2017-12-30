Quantcast

Saric scores 20 as Sixers rally to beat Nuggets 107-102 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Saric scores 20 as Sixers rally to beat Nuggets 107-102

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
DENVER (AP) -

Dario Saric had 20 points and nine rebounds and keyed a second-half run to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over the Denver Nuggets 107-102 on Saturday night.
  
JJ Redick had 18 points, Robert Covington had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jarrod Bayless scored 14 points for the 76ers.
  
Philadelphia played without star center Joel Embiid, who flew directly from Portland to Phoenix, where the team will join him for Sunday's game. Embiid is averaging 24 points and 11 rebounds per game. The 76ers are 2-7 when he does not play.
  
Jamal Murray led Denver with 31 points and had eight rebounds; Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 13 rebounds and six assists; and Gary Harris had 17 points.
  
The Nuggets looked like they had control with 11 straight points to start the third to go up 72-58, but Philadelphia responded with a 25-4 run to lead 83-76. Trey Lyles gave Denver some momentum with a 37-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the deficit to three.
  
Lyles finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.
  
Bayless sparked Philadelphia with eight points in the first 1:06 of the fourth for a 91-80 lead.
  
Jokic got Denver within 103-100 with two free throws with 1:01 left, and after Bayless missed on the other end, the Nuggets had a chance to tie. Will Barton missed a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, and Philadelphia called a timeout after Saric grabbed the rebound.
  
Covington drained two fouls shots with 19.5 seconds left to put the Sixers ahead by five and clinched it with a dunk after Murray hit two free throws.
  
TIP-INS
  
Sixers: Covington had his left middle finger taped but was able to play. He was listed as doubtful after the morning shootaround but got treatment and started. ... The Sixers improved to 9-10 on the road. ... Richaun Holmes had 14 points off the bench.
  
Nuggets: Denver had four players in double figures by halftime. Murray led the way with 18. ... The Nuggets finished December 6-7 and failed to have consecutive winning months for the first time since 2012-13. ... Denver committed just four fouls in the first half.
  
UP NEXT
  
Sixers: Play at Phoenix on Sunday night.
  
Nuggets: Host the Suns on Wednesday night.
  
 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two car crash leaves 8 people transported to hospital

    Two car crash leaves 8 people transported to hospital

    Sunday, December 31 2017 12:43 AM EST2017-12-31 05:43:09 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police responded to a two car crash where a total of eight people were transported to a local hospital. According to responding officers, a car was heading eastbound on Fountain while another car was traveling westbound, when the car heading eastbound turned in front of the westbound car at the intersection of Murray and hit the car. 

    Colorado Springs Police responded to a two car crash where a total of eight people were transported to a local hospital. According to responding officers, a car was heading eastbound on Fountain while another car was traveling westbound, when the car heading eastbound turned in front of the westbound car at the intersection of Murray and hit the car. 

  • Why alcohol "coats' don't work

    Why alcohol "coats' don't work

    Friday, December 29 2017 5:14 PM EST2017-12-29 22:14:55 GMT

    This New Year's Eve, party-goers will go out and about to ring in the New Year in subzero and freezing temperatures. Some will rely on an extra layer of warmth that is not a coat. A "beer blanket" or "liquor coat" is considered by many a great way to keep warm, but it can actually be very dangerous. 

    This New Year's Eve, party-goers will go out and about to ring in the New Year in subzero and freezing temperatures. Some will rely on an extra layer of warmth that is not a coat. A "beer blanket" or "liquor coat" is considered by many a great way to keep warm, but it can actually be very dangerous. 

  • Flu now widespread in Colorado

    Flu now widespread in Colorado

    Saturday, December 30 2017 12:50 AM EST2017-12-30 05:50:11 GMT
    A study shows the 'man flu' is real. (AP Images)A study shows the 'man flu' is real. (AP Images)

    According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week. 

    According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?