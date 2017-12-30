Saric scores 20 as Sixers rally to beat Nuggets 107-102

Colorado Springs Police responded to a two car crash where a total of eight people were transported to a local hospital. According to responding officers, a car was heading eastbound on Fountain while another car was traveling westbound, when the car heading eastbound turned in front of the westbound car at the intersection of Murray and hit the car.
This New Year's Eve, party-goers will go out and about to ring in the New Year in subzero and freezing temperatures. Some will rely on an extra layer of warmth that is not a coat. A "beer blanket" or "liquor coat" is considered by many a great way to keep warm, but it can actually be very dangerous.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week.
Saturday 12/30, El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Marsh Hawk Drive in Security. Once they arrived, they reportedly found a female victim outside of a residence with a gunshot wound.
