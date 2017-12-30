Frozen pipes affect Pueblo apartment building

Marcus Lewis knew something was wrong when he tried to open his faucet on Tuesday morning.
"I started noticing the water getting slower and slower and slower," Lewis said.
Pretty soon, his whole water supply was shut off.
"I figured the water was freezing," he added.
Lewis says his apartment on East 4th Street in Pueblo is under the management of a company called "Complete Rental Management."
We reached out for comment but haven't heard back yet.
And in the meantime, Lewis continues to wait.
"Nothing has happened yet and everybody's off for the weekend so I'm gonna have a total of six days without water," he said.
Another neighbor we spoke to in this four-unit residence said her water had issues before, too.
She didn't want to go on camera but said plumbers have since repaired it and her water supply is back to normal.
Lewis, on the other hand, has one request: "I want the water back on."
A local plumber I spoke to offered some advice to help avoid those frozen pipes this time of year.
He said it's important to allow the water to drip or run very slowly and if your pipes are outside, it's important to keep your home temperature inside above 32 degrees because that's when water will start to freeze.
