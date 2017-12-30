Earthquake reported in Las Animas County

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake was reported 23 miles northwest of Trinidad Saturday afternoon.

The earthquake was reported at 4:46 p.m. Saturday. The earthquake was reported at a magnitude of 4.0 and a depth of 5.0 km, according to the US Geological Survey.

A viewer from Gulnare said he felt the earthquake while deer hunting. He told News 5 he felt his tripod move as if it was bumped around 4:46 p.m. Saturday.

To see an interactive map of the quake, visit the USGS website.