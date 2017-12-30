Taylor and Bowles send Fresno St. past Air Force 71-59

Deshon Taylor scored 18 points and Ray Bowles Jr. scored 16 and missed just 2 of 9 from the field and Fresno State handed Air Force a 71-59 defeat on Saturday.



Taylor finished 8 of 10 from the free throw line and Fresno State (11-4, 1-1 Mountain West) shot 53 percent (25 of 47) from the field. Jahmel Taylor added 10 points for the Bulldogs.



Trevor Lyons' layup with 2:46 left reduced Air Force's deficit to 63-56, but Nate Grimes replied with a quick dunk, Dehson Taylor shot 4 for 6 from the free throw line and buried a jumper and the Falcons missed their last four shots from the field.



Fresno State led 31-24 at halftime and led by double digits for most of the second half.



Ryan Swan led Air Force (6-8, 0-2) with 13 points. The Falcons finished 17 of 45 (38 percent) from the field.

