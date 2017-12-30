Quantcast

Taylor and Bowles send Fresno St. past Air Force 71-59

Taylor and Bowles send Fresno St. past Air Force 71-59

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -

Deshon Taylor scored 18 points and Ray Bowles Jr. scored 16 and missed just 2 of 9 from the field and Fresno State handed Air Force a 71-59 defeat on Saturday.
  
Taylor finished 8 of 10 from the free throw line and Fresno State (11-4, 1-1 Mountain West) shot 53 percent (25 of 47) from the field. Jahmel Taylor added 10 points for the Bulldogs.
  
Trevor Lyons' layup with 2:46 left reduced Air Force's deficit to 63-56, but Nate Grimes replied with a quick dunk, Dehson Taylor shot 4 for 6 from the free throw line and buried a jumper and the Falcons missed their last four shots from the field.
  
Fresno State led 31-24 at halftime and led by double digits for most of the second half.
  
Ryan Swan led Air Force (6-8, 0-2) with 13 points. The Falcons finished 17 of 45 (38 percent) from the field.
 

  • Two car crash leaves 8 people transported to hospital

    Sunday, December 31 2017 12:43 AM EST2017-12-31 05:43:09 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police responded to a two car crash where a total of eight people were transported to a local hospital. According to responding officers, a car was heading eastbound on Fountain while another car was traveling westbound, when the car heading eastbound turned in front of the westbound car at the intersection of Murray and hit the car. 

  • Why alcohol "coats' don't work

    Friday, December 29 2017 5:14 PM EST2017-12-29 22:14:55 GMT

    This New Year's Eve, party-goers will go out and about to ring in the New Year in subzero and freezing temperatures. Some will rely on an extra layer of warmth that is not a coat. A "beer blanket" or "liquor coat" is considered by many a great way to keep warm, but it can actually be very dangerous. 

  • Flu now widespread in Colorado

    Saturday, December 30 2017 12:50 AM EST2017-12-30 05:50:11 GMT
    According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week. 

