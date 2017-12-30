Quantcast

Colorado State rallies to beat San Jose State 59-52

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -

Prentiss Nixon scored 19 points and Colorado State overcame sluggish first-half shooting and rallied to beat San Jose State 59-52 on Saturday for the Rams' 16th straight win in the series and first road win of the season.
  
Nico Carvacho scored 10 points with three steals for the Rams (8-7, 1-1 Mountain West), who shot just 22.2 percent in the first half and trailed 31-20 at halftime.
  
Lorenzo Jenkins and Nixon each hit 3s and the Rams closed to 46-42 after trailing by as many as 14, then Nixon tied it at 48 with another 3. Robbie Berwick made a go-ahead free throw and his 3 with 3:16 left put Colorado State up 53-49. Carvacho's layup off an offensive rebound made it 55-51, and the Rams added four free throws while the Spartans missed three shots in the final 40 seconds.
  
Colorado State was outshot 45.7 percent to 35.2 percent, but scored 26 points off of 23 Spartans' turnovers and made 13 free throws.
  
Ryan Welage scored 16 points, Noah Baumann added 14 with four 3-pointers, and Keith Fisher II grabbed 10 rebounds for the Spartans (3-10, 0-2), who have never beaten the Rams.
 

  Two car crash leaves 8 people transported to hospital

    Sunday, December 31 2017 12:43 AM EST

    Colorado Springs Police responded to a two car crash where a total of eight people were transported to a local hospital. According to responding officers, a car was heading eastbound on Fountain while another car was traveling westbound, when the car heading eastbound turned in front of the westbound car at the intersection of Murray and hit the car. 

    Friday, December 29 2017 5:14 PM EST

    This New Year's Eve, party-goers will go out and about to ring in the New Year in subzero and freezing temperatures. Some will rely on an extra layer of warmth that is not a coat. A "beer blanket" or "liquor coat" is considered by many a great way to keep warm, but it can actually be very dangerous. 

    According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week. 

