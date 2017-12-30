CSFD rescues two hikers from North Cheyenne Mountain Canyon Park

Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to North Cheyenne Canyon Park on the rescue of two reported lost hikers Saturday.
Units are set up and contacted the hikers via phone.
CSFD units responding to North Cheyenne Canyon park on possible high angle rescue for what is reported to be two lost hikers. Command has been set up and is in contact via phone with the hikers at this time— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 31, 2017
Both hikers were located as of 7:00 p.m. and escorted down the hillside. CSFD says the hikers were removed safety, but warns hikers to make sure they are equipped with the proper warm weather gear as the two hikers were not prepared for any upcoming cold weather.
CSFD says there were no reported injuries.
Update hikers are down safely. Safety note for all hikers please make certain that you have appropriate warm weather gear for hikes in our ever changing Colorado weather. The two rescued hikers were not prepared with warm weather gear thankfully they were rescued early.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 31, 2017
Colorado Springs Police responded to a two car crash where a total of eight people were transported to a local hospital. According to responding officers, a car was heading eastbound on Fountain while another car was traveling westbound, when the car heading eastbound turned in front of the westbound car at the intersection of Murray and hit the car.
This New Year's Eve, party-goers will go out and about to ring in the New Year in subzero and freezing temperatures. Some will rely on an extra layer of warmth that is not a coat. A "beer blanket" or "liquor coat" is considered by many a great way to keep warm, but it can actually be very dangerous.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week.
Saturday 12/30, El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Marsh Hawk Drive in Security. Once they arrived, they reportedly found a female victim outside of a residence with a gunshot wound.
