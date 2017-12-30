CSFD rescues two hikers from North Cheyenne Mountain Canyon Park

Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to North Cheyenne Canyon Park on the rescue of two reported lost hikers Saturday.

Units are set up and contacted the hikers via phone.

CSFD units responding to North Cheyenne Canyon park on possible high angle rescue for what is reported to be two lost hikers. Command has been set up and is in contact via phone with the hikers at this time — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 31, 2017

Both hikers were located as of 7:00 p.m. and escorted down the hillside. CSFD says the hikers were removed safety, but warns hikers to make sure they are equipped with the proper warm weather gear as the two hikers were not prepared for any upcoming cold weather.

CSFD says there were no reported injuries.