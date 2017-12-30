Quantcast

'Make America Gay Again' sign greets Pence in Colorado

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) -

Neighbors of the home where Vice President Mike Pence has been staying in Colorado this week have a message.
  
They've placed a rainbow-colored banner on a stone pillar at the end of the driveways to both homes near the posh ski resort of Aspen. The banner reads "Make America Gay Again" - a play on President Donald Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again."
  
Pitkin County sheriff's deputy Michael Buglione tells the Aspen Times that Secret Service agents weren't bothered by the sign.
  
Pence has described himself as a "Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order." He has opposed legislation prohibiting discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered people in the workplace.
  
Pence and his family arrived in the Aspen area Tuesday and plan to leave Monday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Two car crash leaves 8 people transported to hospital

    Colorado Springs Police responded to a two car crash where a total of eight people were transported to a local hospital. According to responding officers, a car was heading eastbound on Fountain while another car was traveling westbound, when the car heading eastbound turned in front of the westbound car at the intersection of Murray and hit the car. 

  • Why alcohol "coats' don't work

    This New Year's Eve, party-goers will go out and about to ring in the New Year in subzero and freezing temperatures. Some will rely on an extra layer of warmth that is not a coat. A "beer blanket" or "liquor coat" is considered by many a great way to keep warm, but it can actually be very dangerous. 

  • Flu now widespread in Colorado

    According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week. 

