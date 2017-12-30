Christmas tree recycling begins today

With the new year just days away, people are starting to take down their holiday decor. Several people showed up to the Western Museum of Mining and Industry to recycle their Christmas trees Saturday morning.
Boy Scout Troop 78 partnered with the museum to make the event happen. The scouts say recycling the trees is good for the environment as the scouts will mulch the trees to help with erosion control at an Air Force Academy campsite.
"Every once in awhile you have to replace the mulch and so we just use recycled trees, since nobody uses them after" BUTTED TO "in the past few years we got, we got a lot of trees, every where ranging from my height to about 3 times my height," said boyscout Michael Tsepelev.
El Paso County also has a 'TreeCycle' program for those who were unable to attend today to dispose of their holiday trees. Trees and donations will accepted at a number of locations from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and on Jan 6 and 7.
Here is a list of drop off locations:
A minimum $5 donation is recommended per tree as the program supports local youth sports and will provide free mulch. All decorations must be removed before drop-off, for the full story on the program click here.
Colorado Springs Police responded to a two car crash where a total of eight people were transported to a local hospital. According to responding officers, a car was heading eastbound on Fountain while another car was traveling westbound, when the car heading eastbound turned in front of the westbound car at the intersection of Murray and hit the car.
This New Year's Eve, party-goers will go out and about to ring in the New Year in subzero and freezing temperatures. Some will rely on an extra layer of warmth that is not a coat. A "beer blanket" or "liquor coat" is considered by many a great way to keep warm, but it can actually be very dangerous.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week.
Saturday 12/30, El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Marsh Hawk Drive in Security. Once they arrived, they reportedly found a female victim outside of a residence with a gunshot wound.
