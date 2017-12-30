Quantcast

Christmas tree recycling begins today

EL PASO COUNTY -

With the new year just days away, people are starting to take down their holiday decor. Several people showed up to the Western Museum of Mining and Industry to recycle their Christmas trees Saturday morning. 

Boy Scout Troop 78 partnered with the museum to make the event happen. The scouts say recycling the trees is good for the environment as the scouts will mulch the trees to help with erosion control at an Air Force Academy campsite.

"Every once in awhile you have to replace the mulch and so we just use recycled trees, since nobody uses them after" BUTTED TO "in the past few years we got, we got a lot of trees, every where ranging from my height to about 3 times my height," said boyscout Michael Tsepelev.

El Paso County also has a 'TreeCycle' program for those who were unable to attend today to dispose of their holiday trees. Trees and donations will accepted at a number of locations from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and on Jan 6 and 7. 

Here is a list of drop off locations:

  • Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway)
  • Falcon Trailhead (SW of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road)
  • Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive)
  • Sky Sox Stadium (Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.)
  • Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road & 30th Street)
  • Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue & Union Blvd.)

A minimum $5 donation is recommended per tree as the program supports local youth sports and will provide free mulch. All decorations must be removed before drop-off, for the full story on the program click here

