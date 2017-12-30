New year to start with 'supermoon' on January 2

If you were unable to catch the 'supermoon' earlier this month, your'e in luck. According to space.com the supermoon also known as the "full wolf moon" will rise on Jan 1, and become full on Jan 2.

This will be the first supermoon of 2018, and will become full at approximately 9:24 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday. So keep your eyes peeled.

The supermoon can be considered an optical illusion which causes the moon to appear larger near the horizon than it does higher up in the sky.

Supermoons happen when a full moon coincides with a point in the moons orbit at which its closest to Earth, according to space.com. This reportedly makes the moon appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than usual, making it "super."

The second supermoon of the new year will happen on Jan 30 and 31. But that isn't the only celestial event of January, there will reportedly be a full lunar eclipse at the end of the month, so stay tuned!