New year to start with 'supermoon' on January 2

If you were unable to catch the 'supermoon' earlier this month, your'e in luck. According to space.com the supermoon also known as the "full wolf moon" will rise on Jan 1, and become full on Jan 2.
This will be the first supermoon of 2018, and will become full at approximately 9:24 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday. So keep your eyes peeled.
The supermoon can be considered an optical illusion which causes the moon to appear larger near the horizon than it does higher up in the sky.
Supermoons happen when a full moon coincides with a point in the moons orbit at which its closest to Earth, according to space.com. This reportedly makes the moon appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than usual, making it "super."
The second supermoon of the new year will happen on Jan 30 and 31. But that isn't the only celestial event of January, there will reportedly be a full lunar eclipse at the end of the month, so stay tuned!
Colorado Springs Police responded to a two car crash where a total of eight people were transported to a local hospital. According to responding officers, a car was heading eastbound on Fountain while another car was traveling westbound, when the car heading eastbound turned in front of the westbound car at the intersection of Murray and hit the car.
This New Year's Eve, party-goers will go out and about to ring in the New Year in subzero and freezing temperatures. Some will rely on an extra layer of warmth that is not a coat. A "beer blanket" or "liquor coat" is considered by many a great way to keep warm, but it can actually be very dangerous.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week.
Saturday 12/30, El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Marsh Hawk Drive in Security. Once they arrived, they reportedly found a female victim outside of a residence with a gunshot wound.
