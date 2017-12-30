Firefighters battle barn blaze in Franktown

Franktown Firefighters responded to a barn engulfed in flames near Castle Pointe Dr Saturday afternoon. Firefighters have been on scene since around 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

Smoke plume was very visible in the area, as the barn was fully involved. Firefighters on scene fought to keep flames from burning surrounding vegetation.

Franktown Fire says crews have remained on scene due to smoldering hay making it difficult to fully extinguish the fire. Crews will remain on scene for several hours so assure the fire doesn't spread to any vegetation.

Final update: Hay will make this fire difficult to extinguish. Crews will remain on scene for several hours to make sure fire does not spread into vegetation. pic.twitter.com/UATlvjGvo4 — Franktown Fire (@FranktownFire) December 30, 2017

There were no reports of any injuries to people or animals. There have also not been any reports of additional structures threatened in the area.

We will send an update once the fire is fully out.