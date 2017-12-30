Firefighters battle barn blaze in Franktown

Franktown Firefighters responded to a barn engulfed in flames near Castle Pointe Dr Saturday afternoon. Firefighters have been on scene since around 1:00 p.m. Saturday.
Smoke plume was very visible in the area, as the barn was fully involved. Firefighters on scene fought to keep flames from burning surrounding vegetation.
Franktown Fire says crews have remained on scene due to smoldering hay making it difficult to fully extinguish the fire. Crews will remain on scene for several hours so assure the fire doesn't spread to any vegetation.
Final update: Hay will make this fire difficult to extinguish. Crews will remain on scene for several hours to make sure fire does not spread into vegetation. pic.twitter.com/UATlvjGvo4— Franktown Fire (@FranktownFire) December 30, 2017
There were no reports of any injuries to people or animals. There have also not been any reports of additional structures threatened in the area.
We will send an update once the fire is fully out.
Colorado Springs Police responded to a two car crash where a total of eight people were transported to a local hospital. According to responding officers, a car was heading eastbound on Fountain while another car was traveling westbound, when the car heading eastbound turned in front of the westbound car at the intersection of Murray and hit the car.
This New Year's Eve, party-goers will go out and about to ring in the New Year in subzero and freezing temperatures. Some will rely on an extra layer of warmth that is not a coat. A "beer blanket" or "liquor coat" is considered by many a great way to keep warm, but it can actually be very dangerous.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week.
Saturday 12/30, El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Marsh Hawk Drive in Security. Once they arrived, they reportedly found a female victim outside of a residence with a gunshot wound.
