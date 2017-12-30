First Alert 5 Forecast: A Cold End to 2017

If Saturday was any indication, then a challenging weather forecast lies ahead...

We saw incredible temperature gradients from Monument down into Colorado Springs. Differences of 40 degrees within only a few miles of each other was not uncommon to see. The difference? A combination of elevation and a stationary front. Tonight, a reinforcing surge of cold, arctic air will move into Southeast Colorado and slam up against the front range of the Rockies. With a stationary front in place against the mountains, the additional cold air will create cloudy skies, freezing fog, and light snow flurries for Sunday morning. Overnight lows will be dependent on what your elevation is. Monument will bottom out in the 20s whereas Colorado Springs will bottom out at around 10. The Eastern Plains will see single digits and there is a wind chill advisory near the Kansas border.

New Year's Eve will start off with mostly cloudy conditions and bitter cold as this arctic air once again slams up against the mountains. Occasional flurries are also not out of the question. Highs will top off in the upper teens to lower 20s along I-25, while higher elevations will see highs in the 30s and 40s. This is again a deep pool of cold air, so as you go down in elevation, your temperature will also go down. However, it is the wind chills that we need to concern ourselves with as they will be in the single digits. With a good gust of wind, it will feel like the negative single digits.

Looking ahead...New Year's Day will bring back sunshine and warmer temps, although we will still struggle to get out of the 20s for much of the day. Slowly but surely, we will start the warming trend and by next weekend, we will once again be talking about highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Stay warm these next few days and look forward to warmer temps in 2018!