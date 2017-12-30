Quantcast

Suspect arrested for allegedly shooting wife in Security - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Suspect arrested for allegedly shooting wife in Security

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
SECURITY -

Saturday 12/30, El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Marsh Hawk Drive in Security.

Once they arrived, they reportedly found a female victim outside of a residence with a gunshot wound.

The Sheriff's Office said that the 20-year-old suspect was identified as Bradley Benson, the husband of the victim. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Criminal Justice Center Jail.

The Sheriff's Office said Benson is facing multiple charges, including attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

There is no word on the extent of injuries to the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • "Swatting" prank results in fatal officer-involved shooting

    "Swatting" prank results in fatal officer-involved shooting

    Saturday, December 30 2017 12:12 PM EST2017-12-30 17:12:41 GMT

    Police in Wichita, Kansas say a prankster who lured police to a home in a "swatting" incident is responsible for a fatal officer-involved shooting. 

    Police in Wichita, Kansas say a prankster who lured police to a home in a "swatting" incident is responsible for a fatal officer-involved shooting. 

  • Flu now widespread in Colorado

    Flu now widespread in Colorado

    Saturday, December 30 2017 12:50 AM EST2017-12-30 05:50:11 GMT
    A study shows the 'man flu' is real. (AP Images)A study shows the 'man flu' is real. (AP Images)

    According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week. 

    According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week. 

  • Houston man nearly decapitates girlfriend with samurai sword

    Houston man nearly decapitates girlfriend with samurai sword

    Friday, December 29 2017 3:16 PM EST2017-12-29 20:16:59 GMT
    Japanese Katana SwordJapanese Katana Sword

    HOUSTON (AP) - A 45-year-old Houston man is accused of nearly decapitating his girlfriend with a samurai sword.    

    HOUSTON (AP) - A 45-year-old Houston man is accused of nearly decapitating his girlfriend with a samurai sword.    

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?