Suspect arrested for allegedly shooting wife in Security

Saturday 12/30, El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Marsh Hawk Drive in Security.

Once they arrived, they reportedly found a female victim outside of a residence with a gunshot wound.

The Sheriff's Office said that the 20-year-old suspect was identified as Bradley Benson, the husband of the victim. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Criminal Justice Center Jail.

The Sheriff's Office said Benson is facing multiple charges, including attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

There is no word on the extent of injuries to the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.