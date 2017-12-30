Suspect arrested for allegedly shooting wife in Security

Saturday 12/30, El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Marsh Hawk Drive in Security.
Once they arrived, they reportedly found a female victim outside of a residence with a gunshot wound.
The Sheriff's Office said that the 20-year-old suspect was identified as Bradley Benson, the husband of the victim. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Criminal Justice Center Jail.
The Sheriff's Office said Benson is facing multiple charges, including attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
There is no word on the extent of injuries to the victim.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police in Wichita, Kansas say a prankster who lured police to a home in a "swatting" incident is responsible for a fatal officer-involved shooting.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week.
HOUSTON (AP) - A 45-year-old Houston man is accused of nearly decapitating his girlfriend with a samurai sword.
A semi-truck crash has caused traffic to slow down on I-25 south of the Fountain exit. Witnesses are reporting that the truck's cargo of Gatorade bottles has spilled onto the roadway.
