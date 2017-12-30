Quantcast

Kids ring in 2018 early with 'Noon Years Eve'

COLORADO SPRINGS -

An annual fundraiser for the Pikes Peak Children's Museum helped parents get their kids to sleep a little early on New Year's Eve. 

'Noon Year's Eve' held at the Altered Reality Event Center allowed kids to dance, meet characters like Spider Man, Captain America, and Minnie Mouse. 

Refreshments and crafts were also available for families to enjoy.

With the year coming to an end, the museum is still looking for support to get up and running. 

'Colorado Springs is one of the only large cities in the United States without a Children's Museum, as you can imagine having a children's museum for any community is important to foster, education, imagination with its citizens,' said Jena Richelt with the Pikes Peak Children's Museum Board. 

If you'd like to donate, you can visit the following link here. 

