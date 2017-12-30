Quantcast

Bank robbery on East Platte Ave.

Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police are reporting a bank robbery in the 3100 block of East Platte Avenue.

CSPD said the bank was robbed Saturday morning, 12/30, just after 9 a.m.

The suspect reportedly fled the area on foot in a westerly direction with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a white male with dark clothing.

CSPD said detectives from their Robbery Unit has taken over the investigation.

No further information is available at this time. 

