NYC fire victims include National Guardsmen who rescued others

NEW YORK (AP) - The victims of New York City's deadliest fire in decades include a man who immigrated to the Bronx from Ghana and dreamed of becoming a military policeman.
  
A relative tells The New York Times that Emmanuel Mensah had rescued a number of people then went back into the burning building, where he died of smoke inhalation.
  
Twum Bredu (BREH'-doo) says Mensah had recently graduated from Army National Guard boot camp.
  
Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro (NY'-groh) says the fire that killed a dozen people on Thursday night started on a stove and raced through a door and up five floors.

For more information: Deadly Bronx apartment fire started from child playing with stove

    Police in Wichita, Kansas say a prankster who lured police to a home in a "swatting" incident is responsible for a fatal officer-involved shooting. 

    According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week. 

    HOUSTON (AP) - A 45-year-old Houston man is accused of nearly decapitating his girlfriend with a samurai sword.    

