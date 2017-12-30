Thousands of govt. supporters rally in response to economic protests in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Some 4,000 people are taking part in a pro-government rally in Tehran in response to a series of economic protests throughout Iran.



The rally Saturday came after two days of unauthorized demonstrations across the country.



One pro-government demonstrator, 27-year-old Ali Ahmadi, blamed the U.S for all of Iran's economic problems.



Ahmadi told The Associated Press: "They always say that we are supporting Iranian people, but who should pay the costs?"

Iran has strongly condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet supporting the wave of economic protests sweeping major cities in Iran.

A state television report on Saturday quoted Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Bahram Ghasemi, as saying that "Iranian people give no credit to the deceitful and opportunist remarks of U.S. officials or Mr. Trump."

The economic protests began Wednesday in Mashhad. Officials say some 50 protesters have been arrested so far. U.S. President Donald Trump has tweeted out support for those protesting early Saturday.