Douglas County Detective recovering from 2016 shooting

Detective Dan Brite is recovering from a gun shot that nearly took his life in September of 2016.

Brite was one of dozens of first responders who showed up at the scene in Douglas County where a suicidal man was waiting in an RV with an AK-47. During the chaotic events that ensued, the man shot Brite before being killed by another officer.

The bullet damaged several of Brite's organs, and at the time doctors gave him a one percent chance of living. Now after a long year of recovery, Brite is working to fulfill his promise to himself to walk again.

He was recently able to walk with the assistance of robotic legs. Right now, doctors have given Brite a three percent chance of walking again. A low percentage yes, but Brite has beaten bigger odds before.