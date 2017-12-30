Man arrested overnight on Felony warrant and immigration hold

Police in Wichita, Kansas say a prankster who lured police to a home in a "swatting" incident is responsible for a fatal officer-involved shooting.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week.
HOUSTON (AP) - A 45-year-old Houston man is accused of nearly decapitating his girlfriend with a samurai sword.
A semi-truck crash has caused traffic to slow down on I-25 south of the Fountain exit. Witnesses are reporting that the truck's cargo of Gatorade bottles has spilled onto the roadway.
