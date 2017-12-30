Man arrested overnight on Felony warrant and immigration hold

Last night, 12/29, a CSPD K9 officer was attempting to locate a suspect with a felony warrant out of El Paso County.

CSPD said they received information that the wanted man was in a room at the La Quinta Inn on N. Academy Blvd. According to police, contact was made with the suspect just before 11 p.m. After contact was made, the suspect refused to open the door to his room.

CSPD said that they then obtained a warrant and forcibly entered the room just before 3 a.m. The suspect was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the felony warrant, and now faces additional charges. Police said the suspect is also being held on an Immigration hold.

The suspect has been identified as Omar Valdez.