Canon City to have New Years Eve fireworks for first time in 5 years

Skyline Drive will be the best place to view the Canon City fireworks on New Year's Eve

Canon City will be bringing back a New Year's Eve tradition this year.

Residents will be treated to a fireworks display for the first time in almost five years.

The city did not have a display on the Fourth of July this year, which makes the announcement that much sweeter.

The display will be best scene along Skyline Drive.

The city plans for the fireworks to go off at 9 p.m. so that people of all ages can enjoy them.