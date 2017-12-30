Saturday Morning Weather: Dropping Temperatures

Today will be a fight between the milder air we've been enjoying and another round of cold air trying to push in from the east. Highs will generally be warmest for areas west of I-25 today in the 50's and 60's. The further east you go, the colder it will get as that air pushes in. Highs for the far eastern plains will only be in the 20's and 30's. Exact highs between those two extremes will depend on how far west the cold can get. Lows clouds and areas of fog/flurries will be possible where we have the coldest air. Winds will be breezy again today, especially for the higher elevations. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for areas west of I-25 and the southern I-25 corridor until 5 pm. Avoid anything that could start a fire. More clouds with some flurries tonight with lows in the teens. Isolated areas of freezing fog and flurries.

New Year's Eve will be chilly as the colder air settles in. Highs will only be in the 20's for most areas. Clouds will be around for much of the day and they could contain flurries/light snow at times. This won't amount to much, just a teaser of the moisture we've been lacking here. If you have plans to be outside to ring in the new year, bundle up!! Temperatures will be down in the single digits and teens by midnight. Highs stay mainly in the 20's for the first day of 2018 with a few isolated areas of flurries or freezing fog possible in the morning. Skies and temperatures both improve for the rest of the week. Highs rebound into the 40's for most areas with skies staying dry through Friday.