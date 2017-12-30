Quantcast

Air Force beats Colorado College 6-3, retains Pikes Peak Trophy

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
AIR FORCE ACADEMY -

Eric Baskin finished the night with a hat trick as Air Force used a 3-goal first period to beat Colorado College 6-3 and retain the Pikes Peak Trophy. 

The Falcons have never lost the trophy since it's inception five years ago. 

Air Force improved to 8-8-3 overall. They travel up to Denver Saturday night to take on the #2 Pioneers. 

Colorado College - off to their best start of the Mike Haviland era - dropped to 8-8-3 as well. They host Merrimack, Saturday night. 

