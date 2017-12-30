Quantcast

Police investigating shooting off of Carmel Drive - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Police investigating shooting off of Carmel Drive

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tom Kackley
Connect
File photo File photo
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police said a man was shot in the leg Friday night in the 2000 block of Carmel Drive.

Officers said they found a man shot in the leg in the hallway of a building. They said he received medical care on scene and was eventually taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Police have not released any suspect information. The shooting victim's identity has not been released.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • "Swatting" prank results in fatal officer-involved shooting

    "Swatting" prank results in fatal officer-involved shooting

    Saturday, December 30 2017 12:12 PM EST2017-12-30 17:12:41 GMT

    Police in Wichita, Kansas say a prankster who lured police to a home in a "swatting" incident is responsible for a fatal officer-involved shooting. 

    Police in Wichita, Kansas say a prankster who lured police to a home in a "swatting" incident is responsible for a fatal officer-involved shooting. 

  • Flu now widespread in Colorado

    Flu now widespread in Colorado

    Saturday, December 30 2017 12:50 AM EST2017-12-30 05:50:11 GMT
    A study shows the 'man flu' is real. (AP Images)A study shows the 'man flu' is real. (AP Images)

    According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week. 

    According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week. 

  • Houston man nearly decapitates girlfriend with samurai sword

    Houston man nearly decapitates girlfriend with samurai sword

    Friday, December 29 2017 3:16 PM EST2017-12-29 20:16:59 GMT
    Japanese Katana SwordJapanese Katana Sword

    HOUSTON (AP) - A 45-year-old Houston man is accused of nearly decapitating his girlfriend with a samurai sword.    

    HOUSTON (AP) - A 45-year-old Houston man is accused of nearly decapitating his girlfriend with a samurai sword.    

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?