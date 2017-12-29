Colorado Springs Police respond to auto-pedestrian crash

Colorado Springs Police responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at S. Academy Blvd. and Bijou St. Friday night.

The first call came in around 7:30 p.m.

Police said a woman in her 30s and 40s was crossing S. Academy Blvd. outside of a crosswalk when a vehicle hit her.

Officers said she suffered multiple broken bones and suffered head injuries. They said the woman is in serious condition, but is stable at a local hospital.

Police reopened Academy Blvd. a little before 8:30 p.m. after multiple lanes were shut down during the investigation.

Police said the driver stayed on scene and cooperated. An officer at the scene said the driver will not be cited.