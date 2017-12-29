Manitou Springs Police Department getting new body cameras

Manitou Springs Police Chief Joe Ribeiro has felt the need to equip his officers with body cameras for quite some time now - and it has nothing to do with the area's crime rate.

"There's a range of potential benefits for us. The concern about whether this is high crime or not doesn't really play into the need for body worn cameras," he said. "What it does for us is when we we're investigating incidents or crimes it's another piece of evidence that we can use to evaluate the crimes."

After seeing the advantages that body cameras have provided other police agencies, Chief Ribeiro knew they could be a valuable tool for his officers.

Now that the city council approved them as part of the 2018 budget, body cameras are that much closer to making their debut in Manitou Springs.

"I'm very happy that we can bring this I think it's a great added feature for our officers and like I said it's been shown to reduce officers need to use force," Ribeiro said. "I think it'll also help build our community's confidence in our officers.

The community agrees, it helps to have an unbiased point-of-view on the streets.

"Well it's really important for the truth to come out," said resident Ryan Platt.

"There's a lot of police brutality things get hidden skewed swayed and to actually have the truth is really important."

"I think [body cameras] are good for safety and accountability," another local resident commented.

And even though Chief Ribeiro believes body cameras serve an important function when it comes to officer misconduct, he also thinks they could help commend officers when they do a good job.

"It's a great opportunity to catch officers doing things right," Ribeiro said. "Part of our supervision is looking for times when officers are doing the right thing and [...] learning about things to do."

Chief Ribeiro says he still needs to work through the city's procurement process to develop a project schedule and a tentative roll-out date.

In the meantime, he's working on developing a policy to be put in place before those body cameras are implemented.