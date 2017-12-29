CSPD investigating man found with gunshot wound to leg

Colorado Springs Police officers from the Sand Creek Division were dispatched to the area of 2000 Carmel Dr on a reported shooting.
Police said information was received that there was a person in the area with a gunshot wound to the leg. Upon arrival, officers found an adult man who was shot in the hallway and provided him with medical care until medics arrived.
The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on the extent of his injuries or how they happened.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Police in Wichita, Kansas say a prankster who lured police to a home in a "swatting" incident is responsible for a fatal officer-involved shooting.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week.
HOUSTON (AP) - A 45-year-old Houston man is accused of nearly decapitating his girlfriend with a samurai sword.
A semi-truck crash has caused traffic to slow down on I-25 south of the Fountain exit. Witnesses are reporting that the truck's cargo of Gatorade bottles has spilled onto the roadway.
