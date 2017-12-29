Quantcast

CSPD investigating man found with gunshot wound to leg

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police officers from the Sand Creek Division were dispatched to the area of 2000 Carmel Dr on a reported shooting.

Police said information was received that there was a person in the area with a gunshot wound to the leg. Upon arrival, officers found an adult man who was shot in the hallway and provided him with medical care until medics arrived.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on the extent of his injuries or how they happened.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. 

