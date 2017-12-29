Residents pay property taxes early in hopes to save money

In Denver, reports of hundreds of people standing in line to pay their property taxes early all in hopes of saving money.
But, the property tax payments and savings won't impact everyone. Experts say starting in 2018, property tax deductions will be capped at $10,000, where before there was no limit.
That does not include both state and local taxes. While experts says due to the new tax laws big changes will be noticed on 2019 taxes, many are doing their homework in hopes to save money now.
"We consulted with a CPA who advised us in our bracket with our income we should, it would be wise to prepay and save a little and get the deduction," said Susan Crary-Hoover, who paid property taxes early.
The IRS says the deduction savings will only work if you already have your 2018 property tax assessments. But locally those are just an estimate until the assessments are finalized by the county treasurer.
Police in Wichita, Kansas say a prankster who lured police to a home in a "swatting" incident is responsible for a fatal officer-involved shooting.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week.
HOUSTON (AP) - A 45-year-old Houston man is accused of nearly decapitating his girlfriend with a samurai sword.
A semi-truck crash has caused traffic to slow down on I-25 south of the Fountain exit. Witnesses are reporting that the truck's cargo of Gatorade bottles has spilled onto the roadway.
