Residents pay property taxes early in hopes to save money

In Denver, reports of hundreds of people standing in line to pay their property taxes early all in hopes of saving money.

But, the property tax payments and savings won't impact everyone. Experts say starting in 2018, property tax deductions will be capped at $10,000, where before there was no limit.

That does not include both state and local taxes. While experts says due to the new tax laws big changes will be noticed on 2019 taxes, many are doing their homework in hopes to save money now.

"We consulted with a CPA who advised us in our bracket with our income we should, it would be wise to prepay and save a little and get the deduction," said Susan Crary-Hoover, who paid property taxes early.

The IRS says the deduction savings will only work if you already have your 2018 property tax assessments. But locally those are just an estimate until the assessments are finalized by the county treasurer.