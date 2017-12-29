Flu now widespread in Colorado

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week.

The CDC now considers flu in Colorado to be "widespread" through Dec. 23, with the highest number of hospitalizations being reported in Pueblo, Chaffee and Denver counties.

Since the week before Christmas, the number of hospitalized flu cases across the state has jumped by more than 50 percent.

A number thanks to a tougher strain floating around and as always at this time of year, holiday travel.

"When people want to fly, they want to fly," Mayra Spiller, a United customer service state agent said.

Spiller sees sick travelers toughing out their flights every single day, now, more so than usual.

"People want to see family members, friends, that's probably the only time they have to travel, so I'm not surprised," she said.

But this year for the holidays, Santa gave out three times as many hospitalizations for the flu as he did at this time last year.

Health officials say it's because of a more severe strain floating around.

"Historically, it has caused more serve illness, it's caused more hospitalizations and more deaths so the fact that we're seeing it this year is probably why we're seeing a spike in the number of hospitalized cases," Shannon Rowe, an epidemiologist for the El Paso County Public Health Department said.

Statewide, there have been 851 hospitalizations from the flu as of Friday. El Paso County has reported 157 cases, while Pueblo County reported 85 cases.

When we checked on those numbers just eight days ago, there were 566 hospitalizations across Colorado. Those numbers are just hospitalizations, doctors say the total number of people with the flu right now could be "exponentially" higher.

"Over the past few weeks, we actually have seen an increase in hospitalizations," Rowe said.

Something that could be tied to a less effective flu shot, the CDC predicting this year's vaccine is only 30 percent effective but health officials still recommend getting it.

"Even if it's not 100 percent effective, it will help decrease the severity of illness and potentially decrease your likelihood of being hospitalized from influenza," she said.

For those suffering through the flu, still trying to catch their flight, the folks over at the United counter in Colorado Springs recommend staying home, especially if you have a high fever.

"It's not only because you might get someone else sick but you can get worse especially if there's a change in temperature and altitude, you can get worse, so I would call in advance, 24 hours and I'm sure they will rebook you with no problem," Spiller said.

If you still have to power through those flights when you're sick, Spiller recommends wearing a mask or bringing a handkerchief to cough or sneeze into, use hand sanitizer frequently, pack lots of tissues and just be mindful of the other travelers on your flight.