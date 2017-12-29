Will tax law changes impact charitable donations in 2018?

Simply put, it is a struggle to provide for the needs of all of those suffering from homelessness in El Paso County and southern Colorado.

Donations are pouring in to non-profits at a constant stream with just a couple of days left in the year.

At the Springs Rescue Mission, they'll gather in nearly $1.5 million dollars in the last three days of the year.

"These last three days of the year are vital for us at the Springs Rescue Mission, in fact, almost 30 percent of our yearly income comes in these last three days," said Travis Williams with the Springs Rescue Mission. "We know that individuals are coming down here in droves dropping off checks, going online, in fact our website crashed today because people were trying to give donations."

There is fear among some experts however, that the new federal tax law that will go into effect in 2018 will reduce the amount of charitable giving from middle class households because the increase in standard deduction doesn't make it beneficial to itemize donations anymore.

However, after speaking to several who give regularly every year, they don't plan on changing anything.

"I think we're still going to keep doing that, right now we're donating through the El Paso County funds matching program too also, so that gives a little bit extra," said Marie Bush. "We really like their program that they have and not just the shelter part, but the education part helping people get their GED's if they need them."

"We try to remain optimistic that neighbors will continue to care for neighbors regardless of how deductions turn out, different laws, that because of what we do, we just believe that this community is going to continue to rally around neighbors who are struggling regardless of where the tax incentives might lie," said Williams.

Donations for the 2017 tax year can be submitted through December 31st, 2017.

