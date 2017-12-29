Quantcast

Final scores from all college bowl games

Complete final scores from all college football bowl games:

Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State 38
Oregon 28
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Troy 50
North Texas 30
Autonation Cure Bowl
Western Kentucky 17
Georgia State 27
Gildan New Mexico Bowl
Marshall 31
Colorado State 28
Raycom Media Camellia Bow
Middle Tennessee 35
Arkansas State 30
Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl
Akron 3
Florida Atlantic 50
DXL Frisco Bowl
Louisiana Tech 51
SMU 10
Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
Temple 28
Florida International 3
Bahamas Bowl
UAB 6
Ohio 41
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Central Michigan 14
Wyoming 37
Birmingham Bowl
Texas Tech 34
South Florida 38
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
San Diego State 35
Army 42
Dollar General Bowl
Appalachian State 34
Toledo 0
Hawaii Bowl
Fresno State 33
Houston 27
Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl
Utah 30
West Virginia 14
Quick Lane Bowl
Duke 36
Northern Illinois 14
Cactus Bowl
Kansas State 35
UCLA 17
Walk-Ons Independence Bowl
Southern Mississippi 13
Florida State 42
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Iowa 27
Boston College 20
Foster Farms Bowl
Arizona 35
Purdue 38
Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl
Texas 33
Missouri 16
Valero Alamo Bowl
Stanford 37
TCU 39
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Washington State 17
Michigan State 42
Camping World Bowl
Virginia Tech 21
Oklahoma State 30
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
Virginia 7
Navy 49

         Cotton Bowl presented by Goodyear

Southern Cal 7
Ohio State 24
Taxslayer Bowl
Louisville
Mississippi State
Autozone Liberty Bowl
Iowa State
Memphis
Playstation Fiesta Bowl
Washington
Penn State
Capital One Orange Bowl
Wisconsin
Miami
Outback Bowl
Michigan
South Carolina
Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl
UCF
Auburn
Citrus Bowl presented by Overton's
Notre Dame
LSU
Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual
Georgia
Oklahoma
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Alabama
Clemson

