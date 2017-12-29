Pueblo Zoo needs donations for winter animal care

The Pueblo Zoo said it needs the public's help to take care of animals during the colder winter months.
The zoo wants to raise $25,000 by the end of the year, it's currently short by about $3,500 of its goal.
The introduction of the furry lion cubs last month helped draw in more than $3,000 towards care, I mean look at them!
According to the Pueblo Zoo's Facebook page, your support can go a long way, as $17 will feed one animal for a month, $52 will provide enrichment sessions for eight animals and $105 funds a professional zookeeper for a full day.
News 5 spoke with a representative with the zoo and she says the animals have many needs during the colder months.
"In the winter, especially donations are critical to our operations to help feed for the animals provide medical care for the animals and to fund our keeper staff," said Lillian Dypold of the Pueblo Zoo.
If you'd like to donate and help, click on the link provided http://www.pueblozoo.org/support.
Police in Wichita, Kansas say a prankster who lured police to a home in a "swatting" incident is responsible for a fatal officer-involved shooting.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week.
HOUSTON (AP) - A 45-year-old Houston man is accused of nearly decapitating his girlfriend with a samurai sword.
A semi-truck crash has caused traffic to slow down on I-25 south of the Fountain exit. Witnesses are reporting that the truck's cargo of Gatorade bottles has spilled onto the roadway.
