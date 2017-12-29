Friday Night Weather: Record Highs Today, Temps Plummet Sunday

Record warmth Friday, but long forgotten come Sunday. A bubble of high pressure over California is forced to retreat enough to our west, by a polar (cold) front, to sweep out all the warm air, and leaving us with a thermal cliff...with temperatures plummeting by Sunday morning.

After highs in the 60s Friday, a fair night is expected, with lows mostly in the 20s. Saturday, partly sunny skies and not as warm, highs in the 50s. And then comes a reality check.

A polar front, with a flake and a gust of wind, powers through Saturday night (just like last Saturday night), and drives temps downward towards 20F by Sunday morning, and not escaping the 20s all day Sunday, nor New years Day Monday.