Quantcast

Friday Night Weather: Record Highs Today, Temps Plummet Sunday - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Friday Night Weather: Record Highs Today, Temps Plummet Sunday

Posted: Updated:

Record warmth Friday, but long forgotten come Sunday. A bubble of high pressure over California is forced to retreat enough to our west, by a polar (cold) front, to sweep out all the warm air, and leaving us with a thermal cliff...with temperatures plummeting by Sunday morning.

After highs in the 60s Friday, a fair night is expected, with lows mostly in the 20s. Saturday, partly sunny skies and not as warm, highs in the 50s. And then comes a reality check.

A polar front, with a flake and a gust of wind, powers through Saturday night (just like last Saturday night), and drives temps downward towards 20F by Sunday morning, and not escaping the 20s all day Sunday, nor New years Day Monday.

Additional Weather Links
Drive the Doppler 7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras Traffic
Closings and Delays Storm Safe
Take 5 to Prepare Pollen Count
Colorado Temperatures National Temperatures
Wind Chills Wind Speeds
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • "Swatting" prank results in fatal officer-involved shooting

    "Swatting" prank results in fatal officer-involved shooting

    Saturday, December 30 2017 12:12 PM EST2017-12-30 17:12:41 GMT

    Police in Wichita, Kansas say a prankster who lured police to a home in a "swatting" incident is responsible for a fatal officer-involved shooting. 

    Police in Wichita, Kansas say a prankster who lured police to a home in a "swatting" incident is responsible for a fatal officer-involved shooting. 

  • Flu now widespread in Colorado

    Flu now widespread in Colorado

    Saturday, December 30 2017 12:50 AM EST2017-12-30 05:50:11 GMT
    A study shows the 'man flu' is real. (AP Images)A study shows the 'man flu' is real. (AP Images)

    According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week. 

    According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of flu cases in Colorado has increased following Christmas, just as experts feared last week. 

  • Houston man nearly decapitates girlfriend with samurai sword

    Houston man nearly decapitates girlfriend with samurai sword

    Friday, December 29 2017 3:16 PM EST2017-12-29 20:16:59 GMT
    Japanese Katana SwordJapanese Katana Sword

    HOUSTON (AP) - A 45-year-old Houston man is accused of nearly decapitating his girlfriend with a samurai sword.    

    HOUSTON (AP) - A 45-year-old Houston man is accused of nearly decapitating his girlfriend with a samurai sword.    

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?