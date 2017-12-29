Kmart shooting victim identified, CSPD issue warrant for suspect

The El Paso County Coroner's Office have identified a man shot dead in the parking lot of a Kmart store Wednesday night.

Coroners identified the man as 23-year old Cory William Forbush of Manitou Springs. CSPD responded to a shots fired call in the 3000 block of N Nevada Ave on Wednesday night.

Upon arrival police found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound where he died on the way to a local hospital.

A shopper inside the store told News 5 what happened once police arrived on scene. "They told all the customers to come up front," said Ronnie Joyce, who was in the store when police arrived. "That's when they had everybody go outside and line up against the wall."

Police said they interviewed more than 100 people who were in the area at the time of the shooting. The store along with a local AutoZone in the area were both closed during the investigation.

Police were able to identify the suspect as 23-year old Michael Joseph Parkhurst II, a warrant for his arrest has been issued. Parkhurst II is facing a First Degree Murder charge as police identify him as the suspect in the shooting death of Forbush.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or is a witness to the incident please call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.