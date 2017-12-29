What to do on New Year's Eve in Colorado Springs

Looking for a fun way to ring in the new year, but want to stay local? You're in luck, there are a number of different New Year's Eve celebrations happening throughout Colorado Springs.

Whether you are looking to lay low, or go big, there is an event for you!

The Gold Room will be ringing in the new year with "A Voyage Around the World". The party will start at 8:00 p.m., offering live entertainment, champagne and hors-d'oeuvres. Tickets range from $60 to $80, for ticket info and availability click here.

Glen Eyrie Castle is having a New Year's Eve gala where guests can "dance their way into 2018". The party goes from 5-10:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve, cost is $200 per couple including tax and gratuity. For more information on the event, click here.

Hotel Elegante is hosting their 2nd Annual New Year's Eve Costume Party. Guests can enjoy fire dancers, acrobats, showgirls, cocktails, a Cajun dinner buffet, live music and more. The event is $329 per couple, for more information on times and how to reserve a seat please call (719) 576-5900.

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic will be ringing in the new year with some holiday performances at the Pikes Peak Center, including Broadway hits from Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The concert series will begin at 7:30 p.m. on NYE, tickets range from $24 to $68. For more information and tickets, click here.

The Royal Gorge Route Railroad will host their annual New Year's Dinner Train, guests can start the new year with a First Class Dinner menu, drink and see the "beauty of the royal gorge at night." The dinner will be begin at 6:30 p.m., cost is $119 per person in the Dining Car, and per person in the Observation Dome. To make reservations, call (719) 276-4000.

AdAmAn Club fireworks has been a Pikes Peak tradition since 1922, where climbers climb the slopes of Pikes Peak to provide a breathtaking view, and a fireworks display at midnight. It's free!

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari will be lit up with 85 light sculptures over 50 acres. The Electric Safari will be open on NYE from 5:30-8:30 p.m. For more information and pricing, click here.

The Broadmoor Hotel will ring in the new year with a New Year's Eve Gala. A four-course gourmet dinner, live music and champagne at midnight will be available to attendees, tickets are $250 per person, and the event begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information on the event and ticket availability, click here.

The Broadmoor will also have a New Year's Eve Bash with a live DJ and entertainment. Attendees have two options as far as pricing, $150 per person or $75 per person featuring different items. Click here for more info on pricing options.

TILL Kitchen will be open for dinner, drinks, dancing and a champagne toast to ring in the new year. Tickets include a four-course meal, two cocktails and a champagne toast for $125 per person. The event will start at 7:00 p.m. and go until midnight. For more information, click here.

The Woodland Country Lodge in Woodland Park will be ringing in the new year with a buffet dinner, party favors and live music. The lodge is 18 miles west of Colorado Springs, cost is $30. The party will go from 7:30 p.m. until midnight. For more information and location, click here.

Thunder Alley Bowling Center at Fort Carson is hosting a party for family and friends including party favors, pizza and a drink. Non-military are welcome, tickets are $20 per person ages 15 and up, $10 per child, children 5 and under are free. The event starts at 9:30 p.m. and goes until 12:30 a.m. For more information, click here.

Club Q will be hosting a New Year's Eve party with a night of food, shows, dancing, champagne and even breakfast. The event will start at 6:00 p.m. and go until 4:00 a.m.,w with dinner starting at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $40, for more info click here.

Brookyln's on Boulder will ring in the new year with a "New Year's Eve (& Gin) the Prohibition way" party. The party starts at 9:00 p.m. and will go until 1:00 a.m. Tickets are $40, for more information click here.

Blazin' 98.5 is hosting a New Year's Eve party at the Royal Castle Lounge starting at 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. The event will have special guest appearances, live entertainment and more. For more information, click here.

Bar Louie at Cinema Point will be kicking off the new year with a live DJ, food, and drinks. The party starts at 8:00 p.m. and goes until 2:00 a.m., tickets are $40. For more information, click here.