CSPD body cam video released where first responders came under fire

The Colorado Springs Police Department has released officer-worn body camera video from a shooting scene on Village Road South on July 31 in which the responding officers, paramedics, and firefighters came under fire. One video clip shows paramedics attending to the two gunshot wound victims when the shots can be heard.

Officers later determined that someone on the second floor of an adjacent building was firing at them. The patrol officers on-scene secured the area then safely removed the shooting victims so they could be transported to the hospital for treatment. None of the officers or first responders were injured.

Investigators determined that the gunman, later identified as 38-year-old Madrios Chang, had shot and killed 43-year-old Amanda Patti. He turned the gun on himself during a subsequent standoff with SWAT officers.

The department’s Violent Crimes Assault and Homicide Units also responded to assist in the death and attempted murder investigations. Deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Colorado State Patrol also assisted officers on the scene.