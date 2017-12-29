Man goes on gas station crime spree through Colorado Springs

Last night a man went on a crime spree through the Springs area, attempting to rob four different gas stations.

Colorado Springs Police said officers were dispatched to the Kum and Go on North Carefree Circle around 1 a.m. regarding a man who entered the store wearing a mask and carrying a gun on his hip. The man then reportedly fled the Kum and Go in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money.

CSPD said that approximately 25 minutes later an almost identical call came in from the 7-11 on South Carefree Circle. Then, approximately 25 minutes after the call from the 7-11, another similar call came from the Diamond Shamrock on Palmer Park Lane.

Then AGAIN, approximately 25 minutes later, CSPD said the same call came in from the 7-11 on Barnes Road. At this 7-11, the clerk reportedly hid and never came to the counter to greet the man. According to police, after waiting several minutes the man left this 7-11 with no money.

Two officers working the trail of robberies located the man as he was pulling away from the Barnes Road 7-11 and stopped the car. CSPD said the man was then taken into custody without incident, and the weapon he used was recovered.

The suspect has been identified as Justin Salvatore.