Trump administration repealing Obama era fracking rule

A worker helps monitor water pumping pressure and temperature, at a hydraulic fracturing and extraction site in Rifle, Colo.

Today, 12/29, the Trump administration is repealing an Obama-era rule that was intended to set standards for fracking on Federal land.

The rule was developed two years ago by the Obama administration to address environmental concerns.

The rule required companies to disclose the chemicals they use in fracking, as well as take a number of other additional safety steps.

The Trump administration has said that the rule is an unnecessary burden that would hold back oil and gas development.