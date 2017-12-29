Rare snowy owl sighting in Colorado

A predatory bird that normally makes its home in the high Arctic has been spotted in Colorado.

A rare snowy owl, which was first spotted December 21, was getting a lot of attention yesterday near Standley Lake, in Westminster.

Birders say the owl is likely here because of an explosion in population this year in the bird's native Arctic. The high population in the Arctic leads to food competition, causing the younger birds to head south. Birders say there are currently three of these magnificent birds in Colorado.

The snowy owl, which is the largest (by weight) North American owl, is a bulky bird that spends most of it's time near the ground, on shorelines and in open fields.