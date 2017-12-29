Juvenile sparks grass fire in Falcon

A juvenile is in custody and facing arson charges after allegedly sparking a grass fire that erupted last night in Falcon.

The flames sparked just after midnight near Capital Peak Way in the Meridian Ranch Community.

Firefighters were able to quickly subdue the flames, but not before it burned about a sixty-by-twenty-five-foot area. No one was injured and no structures were threatened by the fire.

Police say they are still unclear on how or why the boy started the fire.