Quantcast

Juvenile sparks grass fire in Falcon - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Juvenile sparks grass fire in Falcon

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
Grass fire in Falcon Grass fire in Falcon
FALCON -

A juvenile is in custody and facing arson charges after allegedly sparking a grass fire that erupted last night in Falcon.

The flames sparked just after midnight near Capital Peak Way in the Meridian Ranch Community.

Firefighters were able to quickly subdue the flames, but not before it burned about a sixty-by-twenty-five-foot area. No one was injured and no structures were threatened by the fire.

Police say they are still unclear on how or why the boy started the fire. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man found dead after being trapped under a truck

    Man found dead after being trapped under a truck

    Friday, December 29 2017 12:20 AM EST2017-12-29 05:20:04 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police are responding to person trapped under a vehicle in the area of E. Kiowa St. and Prospect St Thursday night. 

    Colorado Springs Police are responding to person trapped under a vehicle in the area of E. Kiowa St. and Prospect St Thursday night. 

  • Rare snowy owl sighting in Colorado

    Rare snowy owl sighting in Colorado

    Friday, December 29 2017 11:31 AM EST2017-12-29 16:31:47 GMT
    Snowy OwlSnowy Owl

    A predatory bird that normally makes its home in the high Arctic has been spotted in Colorado. A rare snowy owl, which was first spotted December 21, was getting a lot of attention yesterday near Standley Lake, in Westminster. 

    A predatory bird that normally makes its home in the high Arctic has been spotted in Colorado. A rare snowy owl, which was first spotted December 21, was getting a lot of attention yesterday near Standley Lake, in Westminster. 

  • Juvenile sparks grass fire in Falcon

    Juvenile sparks grass fire in Falcon

    Friday, December 29 2017 7:58 AM EST2017-12-29 12:58:00 GMT
    Grass fire in FalconGrass fire in Falcon

    A juvenile is in custody and facing arson charges after allegedly sparking a grass fire that erupted last night in Falcon. 

    A juvenile is in custody and facing arson charges after allegedly sparking a grass fire that erupted last night in Falcon. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?